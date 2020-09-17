Top Stories

I was Shatta Wale's motivation – Michy

I was Shatta Wale's motivation - Michy
Photo Credit: Michy/Facebook

Once the Queen of the largest fanbase in Ghana- Shatta Wale’s Shatta Movement, Michelle Diamond popularly known as Michy has recently made headlines.

With all the goodies that come with dating a highly paid celebrated entertainer, Michy disclosed that Shatta Wale, who is the father of her son, had nothing when she fell in love with him.

“At the time I met him, he had only GH¢17. I wasn’t that kind of girl, where I come from I needed nothing.”

According to Michy, it was love which won her heart to be with Shatta Wale who was then living in a single-room apartment at Nima.

“I wish I could describe his room in Nima, this place is ten times bigger than that. His friends were against him, but with all that talent bubbling around him and a big-headed computer,” Michy said.

Although her mother had cautioned her about the divisive nature of musicians, the Low Tempo singer revealed she only wanted to care and explore.

Despite having a child from his previous relationship, Michy explained that the ‘Already’ hitmaker needed someone who will become an inspiration than a burden.

“He had a kid at the time but that woman wasn’t really motivating him, I felt that this is someone who needed somebody so let me be that somebody.”

Shatta Wale and Michy have patched their differences but are still separated.


