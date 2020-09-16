Top Stories

Empress Gifty wins big at Emerging Entertainers Awards

She won best gospel song of the year & Gospel Influencer of the year.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Empress Gifty wins big at Emerging Entertainers Awards Photo Credit: Empress Gifty/Instagram

Multiple award-winning minstrel and host of Aben wo ha show, Empress Gifty over the weekend won big at the Emerging Entertainers Awards Ghana.

Over the weekend, Emerging Entertainers Awards hosted their annual awards show in Accra. The awards saw a host of dignitaries in attendance.

Empress Gifty was nominated for the best gospel song of the year with her hit song JESUS OVER DO. Empress won that category and was honoured as Gospel Influencer of the year.

Empress explained that the industry has more talents which she will help grow and make them into becoming succesful gospel musicians like she is.

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

