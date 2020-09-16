Empress Gifty wins big at Emerging Entertainers Awards

Multiple award-winning minstrel and host of Aben wo ha show, Empress Gifty over the weekend won big at the Emerging Entertainers Awards Ghana.

Over the weekend, Emerging Entertainers Awards hosted their annual awards show in Accra. The awards saw a host of dignitaries in attendance.

Empress Gifty was nominated for the best gospel song of the year with her hit song JESUS OVER DO. Empress won that category and was honoured as Gospel Influencer of the year.

Empress explained that the industry has more talents which she will help grow and make them into becoming succesful gospel musicians like she is.

