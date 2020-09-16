Captain Planet drops another controversial jam; Mpinatwe Yede

Captain Planet of 4×4 fame is out of with a new banger with a controversially sounding titles; Mpinatwe Yede.

In an interview with Captain Planet 4×4, he explained, “Mpinatwe is the foundation of all marriages. Yet it is often spoken against.

The idea of the song is to tell unmarried folks that until they are psychologically, emotionally, physically, financially and spiritually ready to marry, they should continue mpinatwe (courtship).

Captain Planet 4×4 further alluded, “The song wants to give people the courage to be proud of their single status. And not to be forced to marry to satisfy social, religious and cultural pressures. People have to be bold”.

The song is to also give people a taste of the original Ghanaian palm wine highlife genre. The themes of those songs are usually deep messages clothed in comedic lyrics.

