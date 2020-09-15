Top Stories

Mary Kane out with a worshipful tune; Ancient Of Days

Ghanaian gospel minstrel, Mary Kane after hiatus of rebranding her entire ministry, has released a new worship anthem “Ancient of Days”.

The brand new single emphasizes the eternal reign of God as she describes Him as the Ancient of Days, the Lord in charge of all things both in heaven and on earth as well as reigning in the affairs of men.

The worshipper and “Bibia Nni Ho” singer seeks to influence her generation with intimate worship songs that resonate with the passion God has laid in her heart growing up as a young Christian.

And that is to draw men to the throne of God through worship.

STREAMING PLATFORMS: https://fanlink.to/marykane

