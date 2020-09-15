Gospel act Gifty Hammond in race for Ayawaso Central seat

Burgeoning Gospel Music minstrel, Gifty Hammond has joined Kofi Akpaloo’s Liberal Party of Ghana( LPG) as a parliamentary candidate for the Ayawaso Central seat in the upcoming 2020 general elections.

The singer in a facebook post to announce her candidature, rallied support for her cause insisting her only motive for contesting is to give back to the people.

She wrote, “As a gospel artiste, supporting others in the ups and downs and giving back to society is part of my Ministry. I have over the years done this through donations, academic support to needy children, medical support to some less privileged people in society.

Single handedly, I could only support few people. I have always hoped for the opportunity to extend this support to the larger community.

As a member of Parliament I will not only be able to closely present the needs of my people to the government but I will also be able to seek international support and scholarships for my people. And this is why I am here. I need your support.”

Gifty who last released a song titled ‘untouchable’ in May of 2020 becomes the first gospel singer to join the list of entertainment personalities who are seeking to be members of Ghana’s next parliament.

She joins actor John Dumelo, Ebi Bright, Aunty Dzifa Gomashie and others.

