Akesse Brempong sequels Spontaneous Worship 1 & 2 with; Incense 1 & 2

A-list Gospel act, Akesse Brempong has finally blessed us with a sequel to his Pentecostal spontaneous medley of Ghanaian prayer songs titled, “Incense 1 & 2”.

He shares this new medley after his chart-topping Spontaneous Worship 1 and Spontaneous Worship 2 recorded during his flagship event Agape Carnival at the Kumasi City Mall in 2018.

Incense 1 and Incense 2 was also recorded recently at the Heal Our Land virtual concert when the world desperately needed the move and healing of God over the nations from the deadly COVID-19.

The new medley also comes in two parts (Incense 1 and Incense 2), just as we saw with the Spontaneous Worship and it comes in handy to create an atmosphere of prayer.

Incense is available now on iTunes and all online digital music stores for streaming and download.

It’s your sure bet to swift angelic attention during that intense time of travail in your secret place! He matches up and exceeds the standard of his previous Spontaneous Worship.

