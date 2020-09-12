Maa Adwoa will get in your emotions with Fine Boy

Clarkzville Entertainment label new artist, Maa Adwoa has released an emotional song that will keep playing on in your head after have enjoyed it.

Titled “Fine Boy“, the song doesn’t just speak to the emotions but will move your feet as well.

Maa Adwoa might appear new to this industry, however, with this great talent and massive support from her label, we can say without fear that she is definitely going to put Ghana music on the international map.

She is expected to release more bangers for us before the year ends and according to management, “Fine Boy” is just a teaser of the entertainment packages she has for the world.

