Top Stories

Koo Ntakra replied in new single; Letter to God

He commands such a refreshing rap style you would love to listen to!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Koo Ntakra replied in new single; Letter to God
Koo Ntakra replied in new single; Letter to God Photo Credit: Koo Ntakra/Facebook

Uniquely talented rapper with a rare style, Koo Ntakra has followed his ‘Betrayal’ song with this new rap tune ‘Letter To God’.

Produced by the young producer, KP Beatz, the Akuapem hitmaker interacts with ‘God’ with a letter asking for answers to challenges faced in life.

What will be ‘God’s’ response to his questions, find out more from the video shot in a christian centre somewhere in Accra by Director SkyLymyt.

It’s a load of creativity, inspiration and advice muffled up into one dope masterpiece.

You won’t regret spending time watching, streaming and purchasing this new single across all major online music stores such as Audiomack.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Video: Twa Di by Koo Ntakra feat. Mr Bergs

Video: Twa Di by Koo Ntakra feat. Mr Bergs

4th May 2018
Photo of Audio: No More Stories by Zadour feat. Koo Ntakra

Audio: No More Stories by Zadour feat. Koo Ntakra

3rd May 2018
Photo of Audio: Twa Di by Koo Ntakra feat. Mr. Bergs

Audio: Twa Di by Koo Ntakra feat. Mr. Bergs

15th March 2018
Photo of Audio: Get Ur Own by Dee Brown feat. Koo Ntakra & Quamina MP

Audio: Get Ur Own by Dee Brown feat. Koo Ntakra & Quamina MP

31st January 2018

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker