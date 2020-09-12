Koo Ntakra replied in new single; Letter to God

Uniquely talented rapper with a rare style, Koo Ntakra has followed his ‘Betrayal’ song with this new rap tune ‘Letter To God’.

Produced by the young producer, KP Beatz, the Akuapem hitmaker interacts with ‘God’ with a letter asking for answers to challenges faced in life.

What will be ‘God’s’ response to his questions, find out more from the video shot in a christian centre somewhere in Accra by Director SkyLymyt.

It’s a load of creativity, inspiration and advice muffled up into one dope masterpiece.

You won’t regret spending time watching, streaming and purchasing this new single across all major online music stores such as Audiomack.

