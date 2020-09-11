‘Hard Guy’ Sarkodie replies Dr UN; salutes Kumericans in new jam; Gimme Way

Sarkodie, with the aid of the Oofeestso accomplice, Prince Bright dabbles around the Dr. UN & Kumerica fuss in new single; Gimme Way.

Sarkodie talks about how he used to think he was a hard guy until he met Mr. Fordjour aka Dr. UN.

In the song, Sark rapped; “I used to think I was a hard guy until I met Dr. UN who gave me an empty bottle as an award”

He then goes on to say that was one bad situation he caught himself in and if he meets him, he will certainly give him a slap on the neck—We know Sark was JOKING about that line.

Sarkodie doesn’t end it there, goes on to talk about how he wasted time going for that fake award when he could have used that time well by making love to his wife, Tracey of course.

That aside, we think the song is great and a certified banger!

