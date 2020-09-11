D-Black, Nina Ricchie out with “Nothing On Me” ahead of Black & Whyte EP today!

D-Black (Desmond Blackmore) & Nina Ricchie (Nina Whyte) have released the first song off their highly-anticipated Black & Whyte 8-track Rap E.P titled; Nothing On Me.

The newly signed femcee Nina Ricchie comes into the game off D-Black’s introduction with their collaborative E.P on the 8 track piece.

It sees a fusion of Hiphop & Afrobeats from two very diverse rap acts bringing their worlds together.

Very refreshing to see D-Black back to hiphop & with a release date set for the entire EP on October 16th.

Check out the first record off the project, Nothing On Me, produced by Chensee Beats, mixed and mastered by Rony Turn Me Up and directed by Prince Dovlo.

STREAM here.

