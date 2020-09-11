Cryme Officer zooms in on life issues on; Road to Benin

After hosting Ghana’s favorite rap queen, Eno Barony on ‘Holy Ghost Fire’, ‘Road to Benin’ is Cryme Officer’s new single.

The name Benin is a country with a superstitious belief of riches and well-being when one travels there.

Therefore, ‘Road to Benin’ as dubbed is a notional road trip made by a group of young men and women who are traveling to the big cities to make a living for their families.

The hard drill beat produced by 925 Music follows the current sound. Leaving Cryme Officer the opportunity to speak on something that will forever be ingrained in us – the idea of leaving for something better and returning with more, knowing God will protect us.

