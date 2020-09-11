Top Stories

Amerado hosts Yeete Nsem EP. 16 with Yazzi Sangari & Sherry Boss
Photo Credit: Amerado Burner/YouTube

After hosting 15 successful editions of his creative rap news, Amerado teams up with Yazzi Sangari for episode 16 of Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode, which also features Sherry Boss, includes Dr UN, Ras Kuuku’s VGMA award, Medikal, among others.

The song was produced by itzCJ Madeit with video direction credits going to Director K.

