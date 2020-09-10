Stonebwoy clocks ambassadorial deal again with Tecno Ghana

Afro-dancehall originator and reggae act, Stonebwoy, has successfully signed an ambassadorial deal with Tecno Ghana today.

Known personally as Livingstone Etse Satekla, Stonebwoy posted a video of his image been branded on pull-ups of Tecno Ghana.

In the video, Stonebwoy is seen in a meeting with Tecno Ghana management amidst selfies with the staff after the deal was done.

In 2 years, this is the second time Stonebwoy will be working hand in hand with mobile phone company.

The role of the famed musician is to work with Tecno to raise awareness about Tecno Mobile devices and help popularize the devices in the West African sub-region.

