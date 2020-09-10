Top Stories

Shatta Wale boycotts Asaase Sound Clash?

He might be joking or serious! Only time will tell!


Photo Credit: Asaase Sound Clash/Twitter

In a latest post on social media, it seems Shatta Wale is backing away from the heavily publicized Asaase Sound Clash with Stonebwoy.

In a Facebook post spotted by Ghanamusic.com, Shatta Wale has given us the hint that he might no longer compete in the much-awaited clash with the BHIM Nation president, Stonebwoy.

In the post he wrote, “Another VGMA strategy for a clash. Trying so hard to make their favorite win. In-fact I am not even doing this anymore for your info. Nonsense !!!

He made the above statement amidst laughing emojis, hence, one can’t really ascertain whether or not he’s being his usual comic self or being serious about this statement.

However, this was triggered by an ongoing voting on who could emerge as the winner of the clash with Stonebwoy currently leading Shatta Wale with a total of 42,599 while Shatta currently has 30,870 votes.

Watch this space to see updates on whatever happens!

