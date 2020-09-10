I’ll go for Becca – Trigmatic names celebrity crush

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, singer-songwriter, Enoch Nana Yaw Oduro- Agyei better known as Trigmatic has made a revelation about colleague singer Becca.

In an interview, Trigmatic revealed that there are several amazing female singers in Ghana but he would go for Becca if he was supposed to marry a Ghanaian female singer.

The rapper made this revelation following a question asked about which Ghanaian female singer he would have married if he was asked to choose any of the queens.

According to Trigmatic, Becca has a virtuous personality and, he loves everything about her. Trigmatic is married with two kids.

The talented rapper, however, named his favourite rappers and gave an insight into his musical journey.

Trigmatic is a Rapper, Hip hop music, Hiplife, and an Afrobeats singer. He is best known for songs like My Life, Sika Nti, Where We Dey Go, Motromodwo, Better Man and more.

