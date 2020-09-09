Stonebwoy nullifies Okada endorsement claims

Stonebwoy has come out to clear the air on an alleged claim being circulated on social media of his endorsement of Okada.

As Ghanaians are in high level of preparedness to hit the polls on December 7, 2020 to re-elect or change Member of Parliaments or the Government at large, Politicians are also using the opportunity to easily ride on the influence of celebrities to their own advantage.

The recent Ghanaian celebrity to fall prey to this strategy is Africa’s reggae/ragga & dance-hall artiste, Stonebwoy.

In a video sighted on social media, Stonebwoy was seen at the back of an okada rider enjoying the ride, saying, with excessive traffic jams in the capital city, using an Okada to complete a trip is adviceable.

This has generated a lot of talks, with reports circulating on mainstream and social media that, the musician has endorsed the legalization of the “Okada” transport business, a flagship campaign message by opposition National Democratic Congress – NDC.

Former President John Mahama says his government will legalise the commercial operation of motorbikes popularly known as Okada when voted into power in 2021.

According to him, the Okada business has become a means of sustenance for young people who are unemployed, adding that, legalising the operation will give other youths the opportunity to work and also do their business safely.

However, the 2017 Grammy nominated recording and performing talent in a recent tweet disassociated himself from any politician and political party using the 3-year-old video as an endorsement for their political gains.

He explained that, he is not in anyway subscribing to or declaring his public approval or support of the opposition party’s campaign message with the much publicized footage.

My attention has been drawn to a 3 Year old video of me riding on an OKADA. Which is being Publicized As An Endorsement For A Political Party..

I disassociate Myself From this..

Please I Beg this is NOT in ANY WAY an ENDORSEMENT For ANY POLITICAL PARTY #GodBlessGhana — 1GAD (@stonebwoyb) September 8, 2020

