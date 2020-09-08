Top Stories

Wondaboy hails his abstemious spouse in visuals for; 'My Love'

Wondaboy is out with visuals for his new release, ‘My Love’ which was heavily influenced by his relocation to Accra.

It’s a tale about how he’s enamored with a young lady that wants nothing but his love:

“She don’t want no Gucci, yeah/She don’t want no Prada/She don’t want designer / Eh, she say na my love, ooh-oh my love-oh-ooh/She say she dey want my love ooh…”. Stream here.

Programmed by two distant producers; Nigeria’s Denzl and Ghana’s own Slimbo, ‘My Love’ couples the best of both worlds with a wholesome hook that’s super contagious.

But the spice doesn’t end there, the soothing piece comes with a vibrant video to match its vibe.

Shot at the OM Studios in Accra, its visuals are composed of a series of indoor frames which largely reveal a suave Wondaboy flanked by hotties while seated on his “throne”.

Director Eni Baid captured the video which also features some entertaining choreography. Tag your love and catch a ride with this new jam.

