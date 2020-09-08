Omar Sterling announces a hat trick of releases from R2Bees camp

R2Bees is set to follow up its Site 15 album with a hat trick of album releases from Omar Sterling himself, Mugeez and both of them as a duo.

In a tweet by one half of the group, Omar Sterling announced that the R2Bees camp is poised to drown music lovers in an ocean of releases.

His own album which drops this month is titled; Same Earth Different Worlds.

Get ready for an album from Omar Sterling this month September, another album from the duo next month October and final EP icing from Mugeez in December.

Omar Sterling album this month. R2bees album next month. Mugeez EP December — OMAR ST£RLING (@Paedeezy) September 7, 2020

