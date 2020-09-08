Top Stories

Knii Lante drops “Fantastic” with Coded (4×4)

It is a hypnotic Afrobeat song guaranteed to get your feet moving,

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Knii Lante drops "Fantastic" with Coded (4x4)
Knii Lante drops "Fantastic" with Coded (4x4) Photo Credit: Knii Lante

Ghana’s medical artiste Knii Lante is out with a new banger titled “Fantastic” featuring Coded (4X4).

It is a hypnotic Afrobeat song guaranteed to get your feet moving, period!

Right from the intro, Knii’s Afro chant and Asian flavoured response set the mood for this head=bobbing dance track.

The rhythm drives you to move whether you want to or not!

And Coded’s unique hype style weaves in and out adding the right amount of spice to the groove.

Listen to Fantastic and love it!

Fantastic featuring Coded (4X4) was produced by Knii Lante and mixed by Genius Selection. Get it on Audiomack and Soundcloud.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 5 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of Producer JMJ touts Dancehall acts over Highlife acts

Producer JMJ touts Dancehall acts over Highlife acts

6 days ago
Photo of Jayana schools Gospel acts on visual brand identity

Jayana schools Gospel acts on visual brand identity

6 days ago
Photo of Prep up for the maiden AY Poyoo Live + Virtual Concert!

Prep up for the maiden AY Poyoo Live + Virtual Concert!

1 week ago
Photo of Diana Hamilton inspires me; one day I’ll win Artiste of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Diana Hamilton inspires me; one day I’ll win Artiste of the Year – Celestine Donkor

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker