King Paluta set to release King Size EP 3

Ghanaian rap act, Thomas Adjei Wireko known on stage as King Paluta has announced the third installment of his King Size EP.

Based in Kumasi, King Paluta is one of the top ranked young rappers on the Ghanaian music scene.

The former NKZ Music signee expressed his excitement about releasing his newest project – KING SIZE 3.

King Paluta stated the EP was dropping on 18th September.

He wrote;

Excited about my new EP called #KINGSIZEEPIII Drops on September 18th, 2020. Thanks to everyone, the love for my songs inspires me to do more! Producers: King Paluta Music (Myself) Joe Kole Tubhani Denswag Quabena See Cover Art Credit: PhilipoViews Gfx #KPA

The ‘Kumerica Anthem’ crooner also took to Social Media, to unveil the artwork for King Size III.

Designed by PhilipoViews Gfx, the artwork has the Image of the rapper with a crown on a black plastic bag canvass.

King Paluta is putting a lot of work before he drops the EP, as he featured in the newly released Kumerican Anthem by TGE.

King Paluta was recently endorsed by Shatta Wale as one of the top rappers he picked to be on his Kumerica song.

