Exposed! Kuami Eugene reveals secret behind Lynx Entertainment

Reigning 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, Kuami Eugene, has explained why artistes’ careers fail after leaving Lynx Entertainment.

In an interview with Giovanni Caleb on TV3’s Showbiz 360 show, he detailed the reason why names like Eazzy, MzVee, Kaakie, Asem and OJ Black have been less relevant since their exit from the Lynx Entertainment label.

In his view, these artistes currently lack the vibrant team that Lynx boasts of and hence, find it difficult handling their own itinerary.

Do you want to hear the truth? Richie is going to kill me for this but I think people don’t really prepare before leaving lynx.

Lynx is a whole team with about more than 25 people. We have our own board members. We have more than 25 people behind this whole label.

Sometimes they fight saying let’s do this, no let’s release this song first, let’s take this endorsement deal. So, if you leave Lynx and you don’t have these 25 people fighting for you, it’s quite difficult. You have to take a lot of time to build a whole team, he opined.

I’m Grateful How Far You’ve All Supported Me . #Way3Ewie ft @obaapachristyofficial Off The #SonOfAfrica Album Drops Tomorrow . 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/9eW84Yt6Di — #ROCKSTAR (@KuamiEugene) September 8, 2020

Kuami Eugene further revealed that the process of putting together an entire team takes time and Ghanaians tend to forget about you if you are not releasing songs and working as an artiste for about 6 months.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!