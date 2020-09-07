Top Stories

Samini spotted in legendary Phase One studio in Canada

A-listers such as Drake, Rihanna, Bob Dylan, others have recorded there!

Samini spotted in legendary Phase One studio in Canada Photo Credit: Julz

Samini has been spotted in the legendary Phase One Studio, in Ontario, Canada for a video shoot for an upcoming project.

After serenading us to an unforgettable virtual concert of his “UNTAMED” Album few weeks ago, the celebrated music icon is seen with an entourage in Phase One Studio, in Ontario, Canada.

Check out this video of a quick session Samini had in the facility. Video Credits to Julz of @Clothingbyaim:

Phase One Studios is a major recording studio located in Toronto, Ontario and is considered one of Canada’s top recording, mixing and mastering studios.

Phase One has recorded some of the biggest names in the music industry. Iconic Musicians who have worked in this studio are Sting, Bob Dylan, Alice Cooper, Rihanna, Drake, Herbie Hancock, just to name a few!

Though full details of the new project isn’t known to us, rumor has it that he’s shooting a new music video in the facility as well as other areas within Ontario.

Below are some images we picked from a close associate (Julz) who was on set with him. Julz is CEO of @ClothingByAim. 

