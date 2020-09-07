Top Stories

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
Pzeefire out with much anticipated single; Fire

Fast-rising talent and Speech Production signee Pzeefire has dropped another Single titled; Fire.

Known for bangers like BLESSINGS, Big EMOTIONS, DRINK, Flashy Lights and recently Suffer Suffer, Pzeefire once again calls you to the dancefloor.

Produced by PD, FIRE is an uptempo Afrobeat song which talks about how hot & sexy our African ladies are and how their endowed bodies translate in Fire when they are around you.

It’s a song you’ll definitely dance to. Pzeefire is working on his Next album but promises to drop an EP before the main Album but in the mean time let’s Enjoy “FIRE” as we appreciate our Beautiful Women.

Kindly click here to listen.

