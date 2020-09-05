Korba: Zygee releases second EP

The buzzing musician ZyGee presents his second extended play (EP) Korba after the much talked about “Nawoanya EP” released in 2017.

“Korba” is a popular Ewe term which translates to Money and serves as the main theme of the songs on the album.

This album speaks about the complexities of money, humans, and how it affects our everyday interactions.

A 7-song album featuring the likes of Agbeshie, Keeny Ice, and his protégé Remedie.

It has previously released singles Poor No Friend and Gbetor (Human) doing well in streaming stores.

Production across the album was handled by Hasty Baba, KD DeBeatBoss, BeatzWinnie, Jay Watz, and IKonDeBeat.

ZyGee born Martin Ocloo is a Ghanaian based Hip-Hop/Afrobeats musician from Anloga in the Volta Region.

He predominantly uses Ewe in his songs with English, Twi, and Pidgin as add-ons.

He won Discovery of the Year Awards at the 2018 maiden Volta Music Awards.

Follow him social media @zygee_dope.

