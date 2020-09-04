Top Stories

Ras Kuuku, MOGmusic blur the lines between Gospel/Secular with; Gyediee

Gospel-Reggae fusion as has never been heard before!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Ras Kuuku, MOGmusic blur the lines between Gospel/Secular with; Gyediee
Ras Kuuku, MOGmusic blur the lines between Gospel/Secular with; Gyediee Photo Credit:Ras Kuuku

The reigning VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku and VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year, MOGmusic have just blurred the lines between the long standing hypocritical division within these two genres.

It’s a collaboration as has never been seen or heard in the history of Gospel/secular Ghanaian music spearheaded by Ras Kuuku.

The reggae selection titled “Gyediee” translated as “Faith”, poses a very critical and controversial question debated for centuries.

It simply seeks to resonate within the conscious mind, the necessity of not loosing hope in life but exercising faith in God. Dig in, you won’t regret this!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 6 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Photo of 2020 Week 35: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

2020 Week 35: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

5 days ago
Photo of Ghanaian talents takeover Patoranking’s “Three” album

Ghanaian talents takeover Patoranking’s “Three” album

5 days ago
Photo of Amerado hosts special Yeete Nsem at VGMA 2020

Amerado hosts special Yeete Nsem at VGMA 2020

6 days ago
Photo of List Of Winners – 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

List Of Winners – 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker