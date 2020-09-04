Ras Kuuku, MOGmusic blur the lines between Gospel/Secular with; Gyediee

The reigning VGMA Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year, Ras Kuuku and VGMA Male Vocalist of the Year, MOGmusic have just blurred the lines between the long standing hypocritical division within these two genres.

It’s a collaboration as has never been seen or heard in the history of Gospel/secular Ghanaian music spearheaded by Ras Kuuku.

The reggae selection titled “Gyediee” translated as “Faith”, poses a very critical and controversial question debated for centuries.

It simply seeks to resonate within the conscious mind, the necessity of not loosing hope in life but exercising faith in God. Dig in, you won’t regret this!

