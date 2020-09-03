Pleases & Pleasures: Goddy Wan counsels on love

Sensational musician Goddy Wan, has dropped another masterpiece dubbed Pleases & Pleasures, a song which talks about the bond between man and woman.

The song depicts some of the Musician’s life experiences with regards to his betrayals in love.

Pleases & Pleasures covers the very lows of romantic relationships like infidelity, egos colliding, disrespect, ungratefulness, trust issues and disloyalty.

Goddy Wan as usual educated us about reciprocity in love as he preached about giving equal efforts from partners in love and the repercussions involve if a romantic relationship lacks equal efforts.

