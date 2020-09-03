Top Stories

Phrimpong secures Kweku Darlington for new tune; Nkomo

Derrick Frimpong Manso, known in showbiz as Phrimpong, is back to steer the conscious wheel with another critique of a song titled; Nkomo.

It’s a collaborative effort featuring fellow rapper and “Obaa Ne Barima” crooner Kweku Darlington. Stream here.

Translated as “dialogue”, Nkomo is a discourse between two talents on the increasing but worrying trends on some aspects of the Ghanaian economy.

With concentration on education, politics and religion, the rappers adjust their energies on eliciting rots impeding the progress of the nation, an honest chronicling of events that requires a fix.

Riding on a soothing sax and smooth interlocking of sounds, the Khendi Beatz produced song is one worth reflecting upon.

Song comes with a music video directed by E.Y for Richkid Media.

