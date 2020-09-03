Top Stories

Iwan set to rebrand to new name & drop new album

Iwan set to rebrand to new name & drop new album

Ace Reggae/Dancehall act, Iwan has announced a rebranding of his stage name to Suhyini after over a decade of being known by the old name.

In explaining what informed this decision he revealed, “Mum gave us our First Ethnic/Traditional Name yesterday and she said, ‘son, you must return with a new name”

The entire rebranding agenda is officially to be outdoored on 12th September which also happens to the crooner’s birthday as well as the launching of his ninth (9th) studio album.

In showing appreciation to all that were involved in his journey so far, he uttered, “thanks mum and thanks fans. Suhyini means “One Heart” Gideon Force. May God bless all mothers and bless us too. #TheReturn”.

