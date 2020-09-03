Another One! DJ Switch is 1st Ghanaian DJ to hit over 100k subscribers on YouTube

Ghana’s youngest multiple award-winning Disc Jockey, DJ Switch has just added another achievement to her laurels.

DJ Switch now boasts of being the First and youngest Ghanaian DJ To Get 100,000 followers on YouTube!

Taking to her social media pages, she expressed her gratitude, “I can’t hide my excitement anymore. So humbled right now…for 100000+ incredible people (like you) on my YOUTUBE.

I depend on your shares and comments to build on new things. I hope we will stay together in this journey of life. TOGETHER WE INSPIRE AND GET INSPIRED”.

