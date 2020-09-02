Stucky Kojo dabbles in politics with; Africa Must Unite

After featuring on Edem’s “Kill Them” and 4×4 Fresh Prinz’s “Jon Tings” songs, Stucky Kojo, who doubles as a producer and songwriter is out again with a political satirical song dubbed “Africa Must Unite”.

Is there any future guaranteed for the African youth? A question, yet unanswered.

The song speaks on the need to hold our elected and selected African leaders accountable for every resource and position they occupy, a prime factor of development.

It’s become necessary to unite as a continent, not to rub shoulders with other continents but to rise above thresholds set by others whose natural resources are far lesser than what the African continent owns.

Where do we go if they steal until there is no more to steal?

Enjoy and share with the rest of the continent of AFRICA.

