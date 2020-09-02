Lord Morgan gets praises from Sean Kingston

The year 2020 has almost nullified productivity due to COVID-19 and in music, it has charred plans of a European Tour of versatile artiste Lord Morgan in his efforts to promote his EP “Journey From Afienya.”

While Lord Morgan was passing his time at home to observe the COVID-19 precautions, he invested the time into another hit making package dubbed “GOLD EP.”

His persistence and the wit he poured into the project has caught the attention of famous American Singer Sean Kingston.

The Beautiful Girls hitmaker poured praises on the self acclaimed “King of Dangme Music” in a video and solicited for a worldwide support for him and his brand.

List of the songs on the Gold EP slated for release on 12 September.

1 Man feat. Edem (Prod. By Master Garzy) Baby feat. Stonebwoy (Prod. By Master Garzy) Party Time feat. StrongMan (Prod. By Master Garzy) Promise feat. Sista Afia (Prod. by Chensee Beatz)

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!