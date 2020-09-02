Top Stories

Another one! Sarkodie honored with Presidential Global Ball of Service to Humanity Awards

Sarkodie has been honoured with the Presidential Global Ball of Service to Humanity Awards at the 7th Global Leadership Service to Humanity Awards, held at the Alisa Hotel last Friday (August 24,)

Sarkodie was honoured together with Atinka TV’s reporter, Ebenezer Kewaw Madugu, a legal practitioner and Board Chairman of the Minerals Commission, Hon. SK, Boafo, Archbishop Prof. Dr. Asafo Adjei, a medical practitioner, D Black, Nathaniel Attoh of Joy Sports, amongst others for their tremendous role in promoting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Madugu’s honour was based on his Shisha Documentary titled “Shisha: a Smoking Craze,” which focused on all aspects (business, lifestyle, health, etc.) of the “transformed” tobacco, popularly known as Shisha or Hookah.

The documentary was in line with the theme for this year’s World No Tobacco Day celebration, “Protecting the Youth from Industry Manipulation and Preventing them from Tobacco and Nicotine Use”.

According to the Global Public Excellence, organizers of the award, the Documentary has played a significant role to the “Development of Global Youth in Africa”, hence the “honour of Distinction of service to Humanity First class Global Citizen of Media Governance of benefit to Mankind, Africa”.

The Ambassador of Global Public Excellence, Dr. Kwame O. Foudjour, said the programme is to remember former United Nations Secretary, Dr, Kofi Annan and take inspiration from his leadership and diplomacy.

This year’s edition was chaired by the Iran Ambassador in Ghana, Mr. Mohamad Solemani, with the Army Band in attendance with sweet melodies.

