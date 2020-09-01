This “Don King” spirit won’t help you – OB Nartey fires Sonnie Badu

Christian media personality and gospel music promoter, Kwame OB Nartey of Vision 1 FM has fired shots at Sonnie Badu for claiming sonship over Kuami Eugene at the expense of other Gospel acts that look up to him.

According OB Nartey, Sonnie Badu has a lot of sons in the Gospel music space that are eagerly awaiting some form of financial support, endorsements and collaborations for years all to no avail.

He made this comment after Sonnie Badu congratulated the new artist of the year Kuami Eugene in a post on Facebook.

OB Nartey described such act from Sonnie Badu as unnecessary and that he should stop claiming fathership over other secular acts and concentrate on the ones in the Gospel sector.

He cited names such as Max Praise, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Yohan, Tino Manford and Royal Chris as extremely gifted vessels who have served under the esteemed Sonnie Badu without anything to write home about.

Netizens have since reacted with a larger number acknowledging the efforts of the Christian Network Alliance Ghana frontliner.

Check out OB Nartey’s post;

