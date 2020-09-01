Top Stories

Stegue to feature a top artist on new song

'Again' is for my fans - Stegue
Photo Credit: Stegue

Stegue is set to feature a top artiste who has broken through mainstream music layer on his upcoming song.

The Afrobeat/Pop/Reggae Dancehall artiste, who is preparing to release his upcoming project is steadily working to make a massive wave in the Ghanaian music industry.

The artwork for the new song has the artiste in the right section of the poster whilst on the left end the name of the song titled, “Race Course” has been blazoned in bold yellow fonts.

There is also a question mark above the artistes head quizzing his fans who they think the guest artiste on the song ‘Race Course’ is.

Produced by Samsney, the song i scheduled to be released later in the week.

