Diana Hamilton inspires me; one day I'll win Artiste of the Year – Celestine Donkor

She proved that she completes & doesn't compete as expected of a Gospel act

2 hours ago
Diana Hamilton inspires me; one day I'll win Artiste of the Year - Celestine Donkor
Diana Hamilton inspires me; one day I'll win Artiste of the Year - Celestine Donkor Photo Credit: VGMA/Facebook

Celestine Donkor has reacted after bagging 2 awards & loosing Gospel Artiste of the Year to Diana Hamilton at 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The Gospel Soldier after several years of being deprived of what she deserved, finally got rewarded for her consistency of blessing Ghana and the world with back to back hits.

She has touched lives with hits like Bigger, Manim Nguase, Adekye3 Mu Nsem, Supernatural, Turning Around, Okronkron Hene, Adom Ne Ahumobro, Belongs to You and her recent one for which she was awarded, Agbebolo.

She swept away Gospel Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year but lost the ultimate crown of Gospel Artiste of the Year to her colleague female minstrel, Diana Hamilton.

Although she was highly recommended to win the Gospel Artiste of the Year, she admitted that Diana rather deserved the award and was actually learning from the excellence with which she executes her artistry.

“Everybody in that category deserved to win. Comparing me and Diana, I honor her for her hardwork, her brand strength and image exposure.

Good afternoon and a happy sunday to you all #CelestialFamily APPRECIATION NOTE(long But very necessary) ●This is a special appreciation to all of you..YES YOU! for the love, the support, the hype, recommendations and honour done my music ministry. I heard the joyful noise, shouts and joyous celebrations when my name was called Indeed it's been a long journey, precisely ten years ago since I started getting nominations for THE GHANA MUSIC AWARDS and finally this year God honored our efforts at @vgma21 with two: 1▪︎BEST FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR 2▪︎GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR Special Acknowledgement to: ●My Husband: @blessed1don The man who did all the hard work behind the scenes to push the brand to the top. ●TeamCpraiz: Thank you all for the selfless sacrifice and all your beautiful contributions ● Media & industry friends: Thank you for the airplays, the mentions, the tags, the recommendations all the delibrate and stratagic ways you support my music is beautifully well appreciated. ●Fellow Gospel Musicians: I saw and felt all the love and the support ❤ ●Members of Celestine Donkor Ministry: your constant love and support is really beautiful ●Friends, Family &Loved ones: The Akakpo Family, The Donkor Family , ICGC family, CLOFF, M2M. God bless you all.

To be honest, I admire certain things about her. It inspires me for me to see her win. Look at Diana’s events, her videos, that is excellence. That is where I want to get to and even beyond that. I know I will win this Artiste of the Year one day”, she revealed in an interview on Hitz Fm.

This goes a long way to reflect who a child of God is! We complete, we don’t compete! Well said Celestine, CONGRATS!

