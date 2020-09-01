Diana Hamilton inspires me; one day I’ll win Artiste of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Celestine Donkor has reacted after bagging 2 awards & loosing Gospel Artiste of the Year to Diana Hamilton at 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The Gospel Soldier after several years of being deprived of what she deserved, finally got rewarded for her consistency of blessing Ghana and the world with back to back hits.

She has touched lives with hits like Bigger, Manim Nguase, Adekye3 Mu Nsem, Supernatural, Turning Around, Okronkron Hene, Adom Ne Ahumobro, Belongs to You and her recent one for which she was awarded, Agbebolo.

She swept away Gospel Song of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year but lost the ultimate crown of Gospel Artiste of the Year to her colleague female minstrel, Diana Hamilton.

Although she was highly recommended to win the Gospel Artiste of the Year, she admitted that Diana rather deserved the award and was actually learning from the excellence with which she executes her artistry.

“Everybody in that category deserved to win. Comparing me and Diana, I honor her for her hardwork, her brand strength and image exposure.

To be honest, I admire certain things about her. It inspires me for me to see her win. Look at Diana’s events, her videos, that is excellence. That is where I want to get to and even beyond that. I know I will win this Artiste of the Year one day”, she revealed in an interview on Hitz Fm.

This goes a long way to reflect who a child of God is! We complete, we don’t compete! Well said Celestine, CONGRATS!

