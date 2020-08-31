Rocky Dawuni celebrates Ras Kuuku and J. Derobie

Rocky Dawuni has sent a congratulatory message to Ras Kuuku and J. Derobie after the two artists picked up Reggae/Dancehall awards at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The one-time Grammy nominated artist couldn’t hide his joy with how the two artists have represented Reggae & Dancehall over the past year.

Blessings and congratulations to @RasKuuku and @jderobie for representing Ghanaian reggae and dancehall excellence . Together we move forward — Rocky Dawuni (@RockyDawuni) August 30, 2020

Day 2 of the VGMA 2020 held on Saturday, August 29th saw Ras Kuuku and J. Derobie pick awards for the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year categories.

Aside Rocky Dawuni’s message, severals others who went on social media with congratulatory messages include Samini, Konkarah and King Lagazee, were among those.

Rocky Dawuni who released his “Beats Of Zion” album in 2019 however didn’t get nominated.

Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is a yearly event organized by Charter House Ghana to reward musicians and industry players within a year of review across various genres cum disciplines.

This year’s event was severely hit by the global pandemic COVID-19 it was pushed back to August instead of the first quarter of the year (the period within which it normally stages).

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!