People are opinionated – Kuami Eugene speaks after 2020 VGMA AoY win

Kuami Eugene has replied naysayers who have said he doesn’t deserve the crown given him as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards 2020 Artiste of the Year.

In an interview with AJ Sarpong on Citi FM, he replied all who spoke ill of his win saying that humans are naturally opinionated.

He therefore didn’t feel offended by the statements of others and said he was cool with all that they saying because people would have equally come out to complain if Sarkodie or Kofi Kinaata equally won the highly coveted award.

People are opinionated and I’m not offended by what they are saying. I believe I deserve thids award. I’m cool with it.

Since 2016, I have dropped hits back to back. I’ve done some for you guys, just remember.

On who else he was rooting for to win aside himself, he revealed, “I was rooting for Kofi Kinaata or Medikal to win and would love to do a song with them as well”.

