Beef Alert! Eno Barony takesover the cyberspace with; Game Of Thrones

Ghana’s trending female rapper, Eno Barony is all over social media today following her latest beef with Charterhouse, Kwesi Arthur & Medikal.

She just released a diss song after she lost the ‘Best Rapper of the Year’ to Kwesi Arthur. In the visuals titled Game Of Thrones, Eno threw shots at the best rapper.

She indicated that the best rapper in Ghana now was a woman; and as a matter of fact, that woman was her.

Eno Barony added that even on the night of the awards, she trended massively with many people applauding her 4-minute performance on the stage.

The rapper added that she even schooled the best rapper and put him on a beat. She said she would have accepted the award if it was handed down to her but was also cool with the decision.

Eno Barony was tipped by many stars including Edem to win the Best Rapper of the Year Award at the just-ended 2020 VGMAs.

She was in the same category with Medikal, Kwesi Arthur and Strongman Burner.

Rapper Medikal who just won the Hiplife song of the year at the just-ended 21st edition of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has also dedicated his award to Eno Barony.



He took to his twitter page to celebrate the female rapper who is arguably one of the finest rappers ever to emerge from Ghana.

The Swoutom-bred rapper dedicated his award to Eno after her diss video to Charter House went rife on the local cyberspace this morning.



Still in the course of expressing his respect and love for Eno by successively pouring compliments on her, Medikal also asserted that his sudden and dramatic love for Eno is backed by black magic which he confidently believes is “for boys”.

Eno is very evil, she do me for boys ????— EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) August 31, 2020

On behalf of Vgma, I present this award to eno ???? pic.twitter.com/dEiWDrb8uU— EL CHAIRMANO (@AmgMedikal) August 31, 2020

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!