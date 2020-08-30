Ghanaian talents takeover Patoranking’s “Three” album

Nigerian topshot, Patoranking is out with his 3rd studio album which is funny enough titled, “Three” and it has Ghana’s artistry all over it.

The 12-track album features Flavour, Tiwa Savage, Sauti Sol and Ghana’s King Promise.

In appreciating those that made the album a success prior to its release, he tweeted, “My third studio album Three is out 28 Aug. 2020

Thank you guys for supporting me from day one, my team and everyone who worked tirelessly hard to bring this project to life. I love you all”.

“Three” boasts of A Ghanaian producer “Master Garzy” being the executive producer of the entire project and another Ghanaian producer “Ctea” producing Track 2 and Track 4 off the album.

King Promise featured on Track 10 called Odo Bra! As if all that wasn’t enough, two Ghanaians are currently part of Patoranking’s Official Management team.

Does this go a long way to say that Nigeria’s music industry can’t survive without the mida’s touch of Ghanaian creatives or it’s just a stronger together kind of vibe?

