Skrewfaze: The ace act with a spark in his voice

Skrewfaze has arisen with a new rebranded version of himself as he presents to us his latest single, “Reality” off his soon-to-be released album; Better Days. He is currently working on his new “Better Days” album due for release in 2020 under Black Kulcha Music label based in the United Kingdom.

He is known in the music circles as Skrewfaze (originally spelt Screwface) and some of his fans call him ‘Rastaman komepe’, meaning the one and only Rastaman.

He was however named Jehoshaphat Eshun by his parents. He got the name Skrewfaze during his time in Senior Secondary School.

Before the release of his first solo album ‘Halleluyah’ in 2004, Skrew was part of a group called Cashface, which consisted of himself, Castro and Shiloh. The group had hit songs like ‘419’, ‘Maami’ and ‘So Far So Good’.

Skrewfaze has collaborated with dozens of Ghanaian musicians, featuring on almost 200 songs.

He has worked with artistes like Castro, Shiloh, Mzbel, Nana Acheampong, Barima Sidney, KK Fosu, Kwaw Kesse, Sam B, Nana Frema, Lady Talata, Kwabena Kwabena, Kokovelli, Obour, AB Crentsil, Old Soulja, Kofi Nti and many more.

In 2009, Skrew started a HIV- AIDS awareness project, which was supported by the Ghana Aids Commission, Planned Parenthood Association of Ghana (PPAG) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Skrew released his third album in 2011 titled, Consynment (Kpii Kpaa Kporr).

Like the previous album, it was laced with francophone beats and local Ghanaian languages. 2011 also saw the launching of the Consynment Band, a band which accompanies him on his various tours.

Skrewfaze is versatile multi-genre artiste, who does a fusion of African sounds with others varying music styles including reggae music.

He has collaborated with dozens of musicians and remains one of the most featured artiste in Ghana.

He is known for his creativity and humility. He is touted as the one of the most versatile artistes in Africa with his ability to switch to to various genres.

His latetst ‘Reality’ single talks about the realities of life and encourages us to live our lives on our own terms.

It is produced by Kwik Action & Mixed by Gomez Beatx. Released under Black Kulcha Music.

