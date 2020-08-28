Top Stories

Shatta Wale blesses Kumerica with a national anthem!

He drops some dope rap bars & punches atop a hip hop beat

Shatta Wale blesses Kumerica with a national anthem!
Shatta Wale blesses Kumerica with a national anthem!

Kumerica! It’s the latest movement in town and it just got it’s biggest endorsement from the now global sensation & African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale. 

Kumerica by Shatta Wale encapsulates the entirety of the new coinage which seeks to integrate and marry the American Hip Hop culture in a more personalized way with the culture of the youth in the capital city of Ghana’s 2nd most industrial region – Ashanti Region.

Catch a rare glimpse of Shatta Wale giving off some dope rap bars & punches atop a standard hip hop beat reaffirming his multi-genre bending versatility.

It drops everywhere on Friday. Just stay tuned in to Ghanamusic.com as we serve it you hot from the oven before any other site gets to retail it.

