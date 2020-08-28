Shatta Wale blesses Kumerica with a national anthem!

Kumerica! It’s the latest movement in town and it just got it’s biggest endorsement from the now global sensation & African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale.

Kumerica by Shatta Wale encapsulates the entirety of the new coinage which seeks to integrate and marry the American Hip Hop culture in a more personalized way with the culture of the youth in the capital city of Ghana’s 2nd most industrial region – Ashanti Region.

Catch a rare glimpse of Shatta Wale giving off some dope rap bars & punches atop a standard hip hop beat reaffirming his multi-genre bending versatility.

It drops everywhere on Friday.

