FRD talks about good & evil on Revolution

Angry Panda Music Group signed artist FRD (Born Frederick Kekeli Quashie) has released a new single that showcases that battle of confusion between good and evil inside you.

On Revolution featuring Rashelle Blue & Aziz, FRD talks about how the Revolution of the good is a better way to finding self-actualization.

Listen and Stream here –

https://fanlink.to/Frd-ft-RashelleBlue-Aziz-Revolution

In a statement from Rashelle Blue, featured on this song, she says, “I think I can confidently say that this is one of my favorite collaborations thus far“.

Revolution is about the letdown and disappointment we all face at some point whilst we’re trying to climb the ladder. And yet, we stay resilient, we continue to strive and to grind.

As FRD says; “This is the foundation of the journey we have decided to embark on. This is the revolution.“

