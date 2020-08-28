E.L tops it up with; leaks 3

If you enjoyed the first two deliveries, then get ready to be blown away as E.L returns with a third installment of his novel series, ”Leaks”.

The rapper, who began this new-found musical journey back in June of this year, has wowed fans with his first two installments: ”Leaks 1” and ”Leaks 2”, both being just a month apart.

Unlike its predecessors, ”Leaks 3” ships off with 4 songs as opposed to 3 – bagging two features and two solo efforts in the same space.

This time around, Lyrical Joe and Worlasi make the cut with a good dose of badassery for expectant fans.

During a phone interview with the act about his new star series and how some songs off its previous records – ‘JJ Rawlings’ and ‘Change My Story’ are still on heavy rotation, he couldn’t hide his glee:

“I’m excited about the positive reviews I’ve received from previous releases (and) I will keep them coming as long as my people keep supporting it”.

With 3 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards nominations in his reach this year – “Best Rapper”, “Best Afrobeat Song’” and “Best Music Video”, E.L is aiming for an undisputed treble and rightly so per his recent run.

He is determined to keep fans thrilled and is showing no signs of slowing down, at least till his much-anticipated album drops later this year.

Get in on the buzz and stream E.L’s all-new 4-track offering.

