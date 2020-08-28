Top Stories

Amerado dissects trending issues on Yeete Nsem EP. 15
Photo Credit: Amerado Burner/YouTube

After raking up 14 successful editions of his creative newscasting rap freestyles, Amerado has dropped Episode 15 of Yeete Nsem.

This weekly series has become one of the country’s interests every Friday and as usual, Amerado tackled the most interesting and trending issues that occurred in the week.

The week’s Yeete Nsem episode focused issues surrounding the Tic, Wanlov, Queen Haizel & Nana Romeo, Kumerica, Rex Omar, Bullet, among others.

The song was produced by iTZ CJ Beatz with video direction credits going to Director K.

