Top Stories

VGMA 2020: Who will win and who could win

These just might be your winners for VGMA21 in a few hours!

Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music Worla Quist, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 7 hours ago
VGMA 2020: Who will win and who could win
VGMA 2020: Who will win and who could win

It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.

The 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after an earlier postpone ment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 VGMA will be held from the 28th to the 30th of August 2020 with the aim of rewarding excellence.

Themed “Music First”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.

We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sarkodie
Could win: Kofi Kinaata

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Could win: Oofeetso by Sarkodie

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kofi Kinaata
Could win: King Promise

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: J. Derobie
Could win: Samini

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Medikal
Could win: Sarkodie

ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Love by Sarkodie
Could win: Wind Of Revival by Joe Mettle

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Fameye
Could win: Kofi Mole

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Celestine Donkor
Could win: Diana Hamilton

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Oofeetso by Sarkodie
Could win: Amanfuor Girls by Quamina MP

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Omo Ada by Medikal
Could win: Oofeetso by Sarkodie

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Could win: Obiaato by Kuami Eugene

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Nobody by Kwesi Arthur
Could win: Mea by Kelvynboy

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor
Could win: W’asem by Diana Hamilton

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Poverty by J. Derobie
Could win: Me Mpaebo by Ras Kuuku

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Don’t Be Late by Kofi Mole
Could win: Dondo Remix by Kwaw Kese

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Will win: EL
Could win: Teephlow

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Will win: Bye Bye by RJZ
Could win: Killi Mi by Cina Soul

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
Will win: Dopenation
Could win: La Meme Gang

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Efya
Could win: Celestine Donkor

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: MOG Music
Could win: KiDi

RECORD OF THE YEAR
Will win: Woezor by Worlasi
Could win: Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Could win: Sanbra by Akwaboah

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Will win: Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy
Could win: Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: BurnaBoy
Could win: Mercy Chinwo

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Mizter Okyere
Could win: Emmanuel Bludo

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Will win: MOG
Could win: Guilty Beats

NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Show More
Photo of Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Worla Quist, Ghana Music

Related Articles

Photo of Social media strategies for musicians

Social media strategies for musicians

5 days ago
Photo of Medikal, KiDi, King Promise & more set to perform at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (Virtual Edition)

Medikal, KiDi, King Promise & more set to perform at Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (Virtual Edition)

5 days ago
Photo of All Eyes on the VGMA Weekend

All Eyes on the VGMA Weekend

5 days ago
Photo of List: Top political songs ahead of December 7 Elections

List: Top political songs ahead of December 7 Elections

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Close
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker