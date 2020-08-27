VGMA 2020: Who will win and who could win

It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.

The 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after an earlier postpone ment due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2020 VGMA will be held from the 28th to the 30th of August 2020 with the aim of rewarding excellence.

Themed “Music First”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.

We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below.

ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Sarkodie

Could win: Kofi Kinaata

VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

Could win: Oofeetso by Sarkodie

HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Kofi Kinaata

Could win: King Promise

REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: J. Derobie

Could win: Samini

HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Medikal

Could win: Sarkodie

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Will win: Black Love by Sarkodie

Could win: Wind Of Revival by Joe Mettle

BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Fameye

Could win: Kofi Mole

GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: Celestine Donkor

Could win: Diana Hamilton

BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

Will win: Oofeetso by Sarkodie

Could win: Amanfuor Girls by Quamina MP

HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Omo Ada by Medikal

Could win: Oofeetso by Sarkodie

HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

Could win: Obiaato by Kuami Eugene

AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Nobody by Kwesi Arthur

Could win: Mea by Kelvynboy

GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor

Could win: W’asem by Diana Hamilton

REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Poverty by J. Derobie

Could win: Me Mpaebo by Ras Kuuku

HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR

Will win: Don’t Be Late by Kofi Mole

Could win: Dondo Remix by Kwaw Kese

BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Will win: EL

Could win: Teephlow

BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Will win: Bye Bye by RJZ

Could win: Killi Mi by Cina Soul

BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR

Will win: Dopenation

Could win: La Meme Gang

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Will win: Efya

Could win: Celestine Donkor

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Will win: MOG Music

Could win: KiDi

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Will win: Woezor by Worlasi

Could win: Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Will win: Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata

Could win: Sanbra by Akwaboah

INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Will win: Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy

Could win: Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi

AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Will win: BurnaBoy

Could win: Mercy Chinwo

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR

Will win: Mizter Okyere

Could win: Emmanuel Bludo

MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR

Will win: MOG

Could win: Guilty Beats

NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.

