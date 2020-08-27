VGMA 2020: Who will win and who could win
These just might be your winners for VGMA21 in a few hours!
It’s that time of the year again where major stakeholders in the Ghanaian music circles converge to honour the most deserving players in the industry.
The 21st Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is finally set to be held over the weekend after an earlier postpone ment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2020 VGMA will be held from the 28th to the 30th of August 2020 with the aim of rewarding excellence.
Themed “Music First”, Ghanaian music will once again be celebrated on its most prestigious night to celebrate major achievements in the year under review.
We at ghanamusic.com decided to run our own rule on who should win what at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards below.
ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Sarkodie
Could win: Kofi Kinaata
VODAFONE MOST POPULAR SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Could win: Oofeetso by Sarkodie
HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Kofi Kinaata
Could win: King Promise
REGGAE/DANCEHALL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: J. Derobie
Could win: Samini
HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Medikal
Could win: Sarkodie
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Will win: Black Love by Sarkodie
Could win: Wind Of Revival by Joe Mettle
BEST NEW ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Fameye
Could win: Kofi Mole
GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: Celestine Donkor
Could win: Diana Hamilton
BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Will win: Oofeetso by Sarkodie
Could win: Amanfuor Girls by Quamina MP
HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Omo Ada by Medikal
Could win: Oofeetso by Sarkodie
HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Could win: Obiaato by Kuami Eugene
AFROBEATS SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Nobody by Kwesi Arthur
Could win: Mea by Kelvynboy
GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Agbebolo by Celestine Donkor
Could win: W’asem by Diana Hamilton
REGGAE/DANCEHALL SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Poverty by J. Derobie
Could win: Me Mpaebo by Ras Kuuku
HIP-HOP SONG OF THE YEAR
Will win: Don’t Be Late by Kofi Mole
Could win: Dondo Remix by Kwaw Kese
BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
Will win: EL
Could win: Teephlow
BEST MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Will win: Bye Bye by RJZ
Could win: Killi Mi by Cina Soul
BEST GROUP OF THE YEAR
Will win: Dopenation
Could win: La Meme Gang
FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Efya
Could win: Celestine Donkor
MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: MOG Music
Could win: KiDi
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Will win: Woezor by Worlasi
Could win: Blema Tesaa by Perez Muzik
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Will win: Things Fall Apart by Kofi Kinaata
Could win: Sanbra by Akwaboah
INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR Will win: Lucky by Sarkodie ft Rudebwoy
Could win: Nobody by Kwesi Arthur ft Mr. Eazi
AFRICAN ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
Will win: BurnaBoy
Could win: Mercy Chinwo
INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR
Will win: Mizter Okyere
Could win: Emmanuel Bludo
MUSIC PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Will win: MOG
Could win: Guilty Beats
NB: These are not the certified winners by the organisers of the awards scheme.
