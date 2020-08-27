Top Stories

Kuami Eugene & Kidi didn't add anything to us - DopeNation. Photo Credit: Chartehouse

2020 VGMA Group of the Year nominees, DopeNation have stated that Kuami Eugene and KiDi didn’t add anything to their music.

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM’s The Zone, Cookie Tee questioned why the twin duo didn’t feature or work with Kuami Eugene but rather chose to have a collaboration with Kofi Kinaata.

In answering this, DopeNation revealed that they chose to feature Kofi Kinaata since he perfectly symbolised what the whole Takoradi story was.

Enquiring further, Cookie stated: “You can’t tell the Accra story without bringing in Kuami Eugene or KiDi“.

To which DopeNation gave the response that they can do the Accra story without Kuami Eugene and KiDi as they didn’t add any contribution to their lives during their time at music label Lynx Entertainment.

