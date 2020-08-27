iPappi honored with plaque for production credits on Anloga Junction

Prince Fosu, aka iPappi has been honored with a plaque after his illustrious contribution to Stonebwoy’s critically acclaimed 4th studio album, “Angola Junction” helped the record achieve a new mark.

The plaque, which was awarded by KV Online Talent; an agency dedicated to promoting creatives in music and film, was to commemorate the aforementioned album’s monumental 10 MILLION milestone in streaming across all digital platforms.

During a phone interview with iPappi, he expressed his excitement and desire to share the moment with fans saying: “It’s a nice feeling to be this young and receive a plaque for such an impressive album. I feel so blessed, and I want this moment to motivate the little ones who look up to me. There is always light at end of every tunnel”.

Social media (Twitter) wasn’t singled out either, with a post from the act reading: “Got my my First ever Plaque today After 13 years of doing music Consistently… The universe always have a plan for you. don’t give up cc: @stonebwoyb”.

With honours for recent hits such as Stonebwoy’s ‘Ololo’ (feat. Teni), Ko-Jo Cue and Shaker’s ‘Up & Awake’ (feat. Kwesi Arthur), iPappi’s contribution to “Anloga Junction”, ‘Bow Down’ (feat. Nasty C) is the tip of the iceberg in terms of his reach and skill.

He’s also produced for a host of Ghanaian artists: Gyakie, Bosom P-Yung, Yaw Levelz, Kofi Tafari, Nii Lewis and Sugar Mole to name a few.

From securing a publishing deal with Sony Music (UK) to announcing his debut EP, “Focus”, 2020 is shaping up to be a fine year for the genius producer and we congratulate him on his new trophy.

TWITTER: @PrinxiPappi INSTAGRAM: prinxipappi FACEBOOK: IPappi

