Bamboostic! Volkano tells a tale in new video

Afro-pop and Dancehall act Mohammed Y Kikaa, known on stage as Volkano has release visuals for his new Afro-pop single titled Bamboostic.

The Sowutuom based singer has over ten (10) songs to his credit with the latest being Bamboostic.

Bamboostic is an inspirational song which portrays the bond of love a woman has for her husband.

Acording to the singer, he took inspiration from a lady who narrated her problems with the husband to him.

Volkano

He inquired from her what kind of relationship is she looking forward to see, she replied him saying, “just like Bamboostic, holding firm like a building; that is the love i expect“.

In the released video, directed by Nexa Black Studio, Volkano incorporates a lot of dancing to make it attractive and also portrays the the African culture of dance as a symbolism of love.

