Kojo Antwi to hold virtual concert on 5th/6th September

Mr Music Man, Kojo Antwi is gearing up to hold a virtual concert in line with the times in which we find ourselves, to entertain his numerous fans.

Billed to happen on the 5th and 6th of September, 2020. the concert titled Get Kojo Antwified will see two nights of classic love songs performed by Kojo Antwi.

And to make the virtual concert a more engaging one, there will be an opportunity for viewers to request their favourite songs to be performed and also engage the ‘Maestro’ himself in a live chat.

Powered by freedom Family Entertainment, the Get Kojo Antwified virtual concert will be streamed live on Doremi.

