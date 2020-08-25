Tempers rise in BHIM & SM camps ahead of Asaase Sound Clash in 18 days!

A date has been set for the #Clash2CrushCOVID, a sound clash with a purpose, between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy.

The clash which will promote health awareness among young music lovers and followers of dancehall style is set for a September 12 showdown.

Tuesday night’s launch of the “Sound Clash to Crush COVID” was one of the most hotly anticipated entertainment events of the year.

The event at Asaase Radio in Accra was a ripping success, as the two kings of dancehall – Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy – showed why they are the only art the front to be the star attractions of this spectacle.

Anticipation was high that, under the pressure of a performance that was so up close and personal, one man would prove the outright winner even before the clash happened.

Yet both artistes shone on the launch night. Zooming in from his much-talked-about Stateside promo shoot for Beyoncé’s Black Is King, Shatta was in fine form with the lyrical flow.

And fresh from his own collaboration with a US star – “Nominate”, with Keri Hilson, from the album Anloga Junction – Stonebwoy was relaxed and reflective, and bouncing his humour, honeyed tones and effortless delivery off his more wired rival.

The two artistes kept their select audience entertained and in awe of their freestyling talent. It looked like an evenly balance fight: Stonebwoy’s musical intelligence versus Shatta Wale’s street smarts.

But an online poll of fans tuning in to live streaming of the launch on Facebook, Asaase Radio’s YouTube channel and the Asaase Radio mobile app showed first Shatta Wale, and then Stonebwoy, in the lead in the early stages.

The final countdown of votes from over 50,000 respondents to the poll ended in a dead heat, though – a perfectly even split between Shatta Movement followers and citizens of Bhim Nation.

The sound clash is the prize at the centre of a global campaign. Two top UK DIs -DJ Ace and Seani B, both of Asaase Radio in Accra and BBC 1Xtra in London – have been leading the international charge, promoting the clash from their broadcasting and digital platforms.

The two camps have been in negotiations since Tuesday night to arrange how the final showdown will take place.

Sources close to the production companies involved in the negotiations have shared the key details with the media house.

Let’s just say that the #Clash2CrushCOVID will be happening sooner and at a slicker location than you think.

Confidentiality agreements mean the information remains under wraps, though. Keep an eye on Ghanamusic.com for the details in the next few days.

